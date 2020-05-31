John Legend on the position of his friendship with Kanye West

John legend and Kanye West not as tight as before.

In a new interview with a british newspaper The Sunday Times, Legend explained how his relationship with the Jesus is king the rapper is dissolved in recent years.

In 2018, the West has taken a public stance supporting the president Donald Trump, in which Legend has asked him to reconsider. In response, West has tweeted screenshots of the text messages private friends.

Following the interaction, there has been ups and downs in their public discourse, often leaving Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen in the middle.

A year later, Legend tells Vanity Fair: “I’m not trying to deny Kanye because I still love it and I love everything that we have done together in a creative way. But we were never the closest friends.”

However, they were close enough that Legend occurs at the wedding of Kimye in 2014. Legend also has it attributed a great part of his successful musical relationship with West, claiming that the producer of the time had played a decisive role in the conclusion of its first registration agreements.

Currently, Legend says that even if he and West are not the best friends, their political disagreements are not exactly to blame.

“I don’t think that we’re less friends because of the deal Trump,” said the legend. The Sunday Times Saturday. “I just think we’re doing our own thing. It is in Wyoming. I’m here at THE. We all have both growing families and I have no formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it is just a part of the natural cycle of life. “