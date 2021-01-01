CELEBRITIES

John Legend warns of scam using his name

Singer John Legend has warned netizens about a scam circulating on Facebook using his name.

The Grammy-winning star tweeted a warning to fans, after being contacted about the scam.

“@Chrissyteigen @johnlegend I don’t know if this is real… on Facebook, someone says that if you write“ Christmas ”you are giving 10 grand to 300 people or something like that. I just thought of letting you know, “said a fan’s message.

Legend replied: “This is false. I have received some messages here about this and even some relatives asked me about it. It’s false.”

The singer released a new album, “Bigger Love,” earlier this year. He shared that his wife and model Chrissy Teigen played an important role in the creative process, choosing the music to include.

“Chrissy doesn’t like getting involved too early in the process. She likes to listen to it when it’s almost done, very close to the finish line, because it lags if she hears a song too early and then changes it and she hates all the changes because she fell in love with the first version. It will tell me which are its favorites, it does not try to ban any songs from the albums, but it will definitely tell me which are its favorites at the moment, “he said.

