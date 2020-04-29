John Oliver is obsessed by ‘RHONY’ and has just been appointed his wife home favorite

John Oliver is a comedian who has a vision to the hilarious to the policy that it presents each week in HBO”s Last Week Tonight. Outside of its satirical, he has an obsession for The Real Housewives of New York City with a lot of opinions about its stars. This is not a secret that the comic strip british likes to talk about Bravo and his celebrities and he has recently revealed what a wife RHONY was his favourite.

John Oliver | Charles Sykes / Bravo / photo Bank NBCU / NBCUniversal via .

John Oliver speaks of his wife “RHONY” favorite

Oliver was the guest of the Wendy Williams Show and it wasn’t long before the two do not speak of the woman in the home.

“Another thing you and I have in common is that we’re both huge fans of The Real Housewives of New York,” said Williams.

“Television” world class, ” added Oliver.

Williams likes to spill the tea on the different franchises Housewives, she even made an appearance in the show based out of Atlanta this year. The host of the show asked Oliver which of the stars of the Big Apple was his favorite and he had someone in particular in mind.

“It is difficult to say,” he answered. “I kind of have a soft spot for those who come to the border of the territory sociopath. So, I think Sonja [Morgan] is pretty incredible. “

Oliver recalled the second episode of the season when the girls went to the Hamptons to spend a weekend with Ramona Singer. The latter invites them to a feast in a mansion that has come to be quite annoying, but the antics of Morgan has changed too quickly.

“There’s a couple of weeks ago, when she went to this terrible party, there was nothing interesting,” recalls Oliver. “She decided to drink a dangerous amount of alcohol and has mainly produced this episode. She would have had to have a credit of executive producer. “

The Daily Show alum has also thought about the new addition to RHONY this season, Leach McSweeney.

“I think that it is good”, he said. “She started silent, which seems appropriate. You sit down a little like a baseball player and you wait for your pitch but then the last episode, where she really brought it home. Fight! It was beautiful. Throw some tiki torches, dive naked into a pool and basically ransack the home of Ramona is… I love the comedy, I work in comedy, I like the emissions to be funny but I’m not sure I have laughed at something this year harder than I have laughed episode.”

John Oliver loves Sonja Morgan

Oliver had previously echoed his admiration for Morgan. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live from Bravo, he said that it would quarantine with Morgan and explained why.

“I think that Sonja has the ability, in the mixture of chaotic situations, to bring out a poetry profound,” explained Oliver.

The actor has cited Morgan using one of its replicas the most inappropriate that he found amusing.

“You die and maybe get you some d ** ks along the way,” Oliver said, and added, “I mean, this is the kind of thing that should be written somewhere in a book with strong binding.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday night at 21 h. ET / PT on Bravo.