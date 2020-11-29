John Travolta publishes photo of his son Ben after Kelly Preston’s death

For the first time after the death of his wife, Travolta has published a picture of Ben, who turned 10 years old.

John Travolta shared the first photo of his youngest son for the first time since Kelly Preston’s death. Four months after the death of his wife of nearly three decades from cancer, the Pulp Fiction actor showed his fans a photo of Ben, to celebrate the boy’s 10th birthday.

On Monday, November 23, the 66-year-old Hollywood star posted a photo of himself with his youngest son on Instagram. Along with the photo, he wrote: “Happy 10th birthday my dear Ben! I love you!”

John’s friends and fans joined in the celebration. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee sent a message: “Happy Birthday Big Ben !!!” A fan also said, “Happy 10th birthday, beautiful boy. Without a doubt your mother is smiling in the sky ”. Another added, “Congratulations, Ben.”

Still celebrating Ben’s birthday was John’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta. Sharing a photo of his brother on his Instagram, he said: “Happy birthday Benjamin! To the sweetest boy in the world, I am lucky to have you in my life. Even though I’m your older sister, you still teach me a lot about every day. You are my best friend, I love you to the moon and beyond. ”

The birthday tribute came a month after the Gotti star posted a memento of Ella and Ben on the photo platform. “My babies TBT,” she said in late October, where we saw her daughter hugging her younger brother.