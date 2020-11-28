John Travolta spends his first Thanksgiving without Kelly Preston and appreciates the support of his fans

Preston lost the battle with cancer in July, leaving John Travolta and his two sons to celebrate Thanksgiving without her.

John Travolta thanked his fans for giving him so much love during a difficult year.

The actor was overwhelmed with such gratitude when he took a moment to greet his fans on Instagram on Thanksgiving.

The 66-year-old acknowledged the support he received on his first vacation without his wife Kelly Preston after she lost her battle with breast cancer in July.

John showed off his shaved head and sported a black turtleneck as he addressed his three million followers on social media.

“I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year,” he said. ‘Happy Thanksgiving and always love’.

Just days before his vacation, John celebrated his son Benjamin’s 10th birthday with a sweet snap posted online.

Kelly and John also share a daughter, Ella Bleu, 20, and lost their 16-year-old son Jett in January 2009 after he suffered a seizure and hit his head.

