John Turturro joins Robert Pattinson in the film “the Batman”

A new villain has been chosen for “The Batman“. The director Matt Reeves has revealed this Friday that John Turturro was to be Carmine Falcone, also known by the nickname of the Roman, in the next blockbuster movie from the DC universe Comics.

The cast of “The Batman“directed by Matt Reeves, is expanding. In this new film dedicated to the dark knight, John Turturro give a reply to Robert Pattinson (“Twilight“), which has won the title role. A true chameleon, the actor rose to fame for his performance in “Secret window“, “The Big Lebowski“or yet “Reasons of State“. This time, he will lend his features to Carmine Falcone, which was created in 1987 by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. Godfather of the mafia of Gotham City, he was inspired by Batman and Catwoman at the beginning of their respective careers. This character had already appeared on the big screen. He was played by Tom Wilkinson in “Batman Begins“Christopher Nolan and John Doman, in the series “Gotham“, aired on Fox.

In addition to John Turturro and Robert Pattinson, will Zoe Kravitz (“Mad Max : Fury Road“) in the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano (“Little Miss Sunshine“, “There Will Be Blood“, “Prisoners“), which will be the riddler, and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld“, “Hunger Games“) in commissioner Gordon. Andy Serkis (“Avengers“, “Black Panther“will of Alfred Pennyworth, the faithful servant of Bruce Wayne.

Warner Bros has set the release of”The Batman“June 25, 2021 in the United States. The filming should start this month or the beginning of the year 2020.