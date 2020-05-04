John Wick 4, Saw, Transformers… new blockbusters pushed back because of the sars coronavirus

Affected by the pandemic coronavirus, Hollywood shakes its calendars. Several blockbusters expected in the coming months are thus pushed back to next year or the one after that.
This is the case of the highly anticipated fourth installment of John Wick, with Keanu Reeves. The action film will come out more in may 2021, but in may 2022, reports the Hollywood Reporter. The time for its director Chad Stahelski to imagine new action sequences are breathtaking.
II will have to wait also for one year, may 2021, to discover Spiral: The Legacy of Sawspin-off and reboot of the famous series of thrillers with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. He had to go out this month. Repeatedly postponed, Chaos Walking with Tom Holland keeps about him his release date for 2021.
Transformers, Mission Impossible…
Among the other outputs rejected are listed according to the information of Deadline the following Hitman and Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds and Sam Jackson (August 2021) and the new film of the franchise Transformers (June 2022) – although it is not specified if it is a result of Bumblebee or a reboot.
The new Thor and Spider-Man, whose shooting has been pushed back, are also deferred for several months in 2021. Thea sequel to the animated film Spider-Man: New Generation, scheduled for April 2022, has been shifted to the month of October of the same year.
Same goes for Tom Cruise: Mission Impossible 7expected in cinemas in July 2021, was finally released 4 months later, in November. The eighth opus, which is scheduled for August 2022, has been rescheduled to November 2022.