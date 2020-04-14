John Wick 4 : Which stakeholders should be badass like you see in the casting ?

Maybe Keanu Reeves will he make a covenant with Sofia and the Director against Winston in John Wick 4or maybe not… another actor badass could join the cast of the fourth installment of the franchise of the famous killer, to slip a hand to our hero (or put a spoke in the wheels) ! After the apparitions caught the eye of Ruby Rose, Willem Dafoe and Halle Berry in the saga, we hope to be again surprised by a casting with onions in the sequel. If it were up to us, these are the stars that are accustomed to the roles of the characters stylish that you would like to see the displays of the following :

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman in the skin of Wolverine

Ha, Hugh Jackman… with his role of Wolverine in the franchise X-Men, it will remain forever as one of the coolest of his generation. Between his impressive physique and his ability to drop punchlines the air of nothing, this actor is able to embody any character in an action film. Imagine for a moment the fighting in which there would be if he was a hired killer tasked to eliminate John Wick !

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman in Kill Bill

Quentin Tarantino has announced the return of The Bride in Kill Bill 3, which means that Uma Thurman is still far (very far) out of retirement ! This actress became the epitome of the warrior without mercythanks to its passage in front of the camera of the director of Pulp Fiction. Since then, it waits for the moment where she will return in the skin of a girl badass… We really hope that this is also the case of Chad Stahelski, the film-maker at the controls of the saga John Wick !

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa as Aquaman

To conclude, we would like to really, really see Jason Momoa interpret the role of assassin alongside Keanu Reeves. Since it has been discovered in the warrior in the series Game of Thronesthis comedian we plot ; and since it fits regularly in the costume of Aquaman within the DCEU, we love it ! His style cool and his physical cabinet ice would make him an ally very complementary of the hero stoic that is John Wick…