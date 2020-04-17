John Wick and Hunger Games will be available for free on YouTube

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis will host 4 nights of special every Friday evening, accompanied by guests, live from the YouTube account of Lionsgate. It is an initiative to collect donations for the employees of the film industry whose work has been impacted by the current pandemic.

The cinema as if you were there, this is now possible. Thanks to the studios Lionsgate films Hunger Games, The The Land, John Wick and Dirty Dancing will be broadcast free of charge on YouTube, a-t-we learned on Monday, April 13, in the american press.

Through the event christened Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies, the american studios will offer these four films every Friday evening from Friday, 17 April, starting with the first part of the trilogy Hunger Games with Jennifer Lawrence. The classic Dirty Dancing worn by the unforgettable Patrick Swayze will be released on Friday, April 24, the oscar winning film The The Land incarnated by the duo of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling on the 1st of may and the action movie with Keanu Reeves John Wick on Friday, 8 may, will be accessible by entering its age prior.

Broadcasts are made possible thanks to the collaboration between Lionsgate, Fandango, movie theaters AMC, Regal and Cinemark, as well as YouTube and the national Association of theatre owners of show (National Association of Theatre Owners or NATO). An event organized to help the film industry was severely hit by the pandemic, the COVID-19 that led to the closure of the cinema and the end of filming. Users are invited to join Lionsgate in donating to the against of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, which provides assistance to employees of cinema theatres.

Moderator Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies Jamie Lee Curtis will share stories alongside famous guests and personalities from YouTube. Fans will be able to interact in live chat YouTube Live.