John Wick : how Keanu Reeves has imposed the title, without knowing it – News Movie

The choice of the title of what has become a saga, is directly linked to Keanu Reeves, who had obviously not aware of it.

Three movies with increasing success, a fourth pushed back to 2022, a series The Continental to extend the universe : in a few years John Wick became a small footnote in the family of bastons well choreographed and lit as a giallo of Dario Argento. Attracting now more and more movie stars (Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston in Parabellum), the saga led by Keanu Reeves seems doomed to be operated for years.

Thus, it is quite funny to hear that the title John Wick is born not of a decision to strengthen the stature iconic hero from the outset (as Extraction translated into Tyler Rake in France, for example), but a too lazy to Keanu Reeves before the release of the first opus.

Eyes on Keanu

It is the screenwriter Derek Kolstad, who confirmed it with Comicbook.com :

“The only reason why it’s called John Wick, this is because Keanu couldn’t stop talking about it under the title John Wick. The marketing was like, ‘This is four or five million in advertising so far, and then it was John Wick, and more Scorn.”

Scorn (which means contempt, disdain) was the original title validated in the film, and it is, therefore, without being aware that Keanu Reeves has installed the title of the future saga, establishing from the outset the hero avenger. The weight of marketing is here clearly established, since even before to determine if the title was artistically satisfying, it was a question of big money and visibility, pure and simple.

But all of it has worked : the first John Wick has officially cost twenty million, excluding marketing. It has received 86% or more at the box office. The third, with its budget of $ 75 million, has made over $ 326 million rooms.

Supposed to come out in may 2021 (as The Matrix 4 : what a strange idea but a nice fantasy for the fans of the actor), John Wick : Chapter 4 has been pushed back to may 2022. The series prequel The Continental is expected on Starz, with Chris Collins (passed on The Soprano, Sons of Anarchy and The Man in The High Castle) as showrunner. Chad Stahelski will be the driver.

Where will he well able to fight to amuse the eyes in 2022 ?