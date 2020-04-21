Johnathon Bank: ‘Trilogy Canelo vs Golovkin, ruled for September’

Despite the fact that it was intended that the Trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin it was agreed for September at the stadium AT&T in Arlingtonthe spectacular battle will have to wait.

In an interview with IFL TV, Johnathon Bank, coach Kazakhmade it clear that the combat against the fighter mexican will have to wait.

“The team Canelo called me and I said, ‘no.’ The plan for Golovkin is that fight against Kamil Szeremetaget a fight more and then go against Canelo.

“When we went in with Canelo, and said: ‘we are ready’, he said, ‘no, I don’t want to fight’ he did what he wanted. Now Canelo says: ‘oh, okay, I’m ready. After this (COVID-19), let’s do it’. Not really, because I already have something planned against Szeremeta. Then, if Canelo wants to fight, we will finish the fight that we have and if everything continues to work, let us unite,” he said.

