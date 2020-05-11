Johnny Depp afraid Amber Heard to the point of marrying her under duress ? The revelations shock

While we do not expect it, a friend of Johnny Depp has claimed that Amber Heard had already lied and invented his injuries. Some of the revelations are disturbing, which did not fail to make good publicity on the web. But the man wasn’t there. Questioned in the defamation lawsuit filed by the actor to his ex-wife, Josh Richman also explained that the family of the actor were very much against his union with the actress. “I know Johnny Depp and consider him as a friend for about 33 years. I attended the ceremony of his wedding with Amber Heard in the Bahamas on 7 February 2015. It is a small island and the number of guests was relatively small. None of the few friends of Johnny who were present were not happy that he is getting married with Amber, and we discussed it openly” he stated in his deposition, obtained by the site The Blast.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

According to Josh Richman, Johnny Depp felt forced to marry Amber Heard. “The general point of view of his friends, which I shared even though we don’t know all the details at this time, it was that Amber Heard has mistreated Johnny emotionally and made him suffer. It was far away from his true friends and was emotionally cruel with him. He always seemed to live in fear to see how she would react if he tried to break up with her. His family, his friends and me, we’ve always had the impression that he had succumbed to the demand of Amber to marry him for this reason, among others” a-t-he added. That may boil the opposing party. The main concerned will react to it ? Case to follow. In the meantime, be aware that Elon Musk was down to Johnny Depp, as the actor believes that Amber Heard has cheated with the boss of Tesla.