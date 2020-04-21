Johnny Depp always close to Vanessa Paradis after his divorce with Amber Heard ? This index that does not lie

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis are part of these pairs of stars that one would like to see reform one day. From 1998 to 2012, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean there lived a divine romance with the French singer and actress, with whom he had two children : Lily-Rose and Jack. Since then, he has remade his life with Amber Heard, met on the set of Rhum Express. Unfortunately, after a wedding in 2015, the beautiful story has turned into a nightmare since they announced their divorce in 2016 and are currently in full process after the actor was accused of domestic violence. But in the shadows, Johnny Depp can count on the support of his ex, Vanessa Paradis, which he is always as close, as a hint proves.

Johnny Depp has made his arrival on Instagram and fans are excited. With more than 3.4 million subscribers, the star 56 years old has made a sensational entrance on to the social network, where he has posted some videos in his property in the south of France, where he chose to be confined during the outbreak of Coronavirus. And when you look at his subscriptions more closely, we can see that it follows Vanessa Paradis, which shows that between them, the good agreement is always required. It must be said that this last has always been there for him, even in the difficult times after their separation. A link that they have chosen not to break, especially for the well-being of their children.

Again, it is important to stay as possible at home in order to comply with the instructions of the government to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. For any questions regarding the COVID-19, you can find all the information on the official site.