Johnny Depp, Amber heard, and the ” house of three “

There is No truce in the defamation lawsuit that has led to Johnny Depp against his ex Amber heard, who accused him of domestic violence. After having denied these accusations, revealed soundtrack showing that he himself was a victim of the violence, he asked his ex Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis to officially take his defense, he seeks now to produce at any price, other testimony on the true character of Amber heard in order to permanent commitment. The last action date : strength of the actress and model Cara Delevingne, very close to Amber, to such an extent that it was said once to the lovers, to come and appear before the justice.

To do this, Johnny Depp has produced documents showing that his ex-wife had kept a “ménage à trois” with Cara Delevingne and billionaire Elon Musk at the end of 2016, just before her divorce is pronounced. According to the Daily Mailthat reveals the whole casethe trio would have been surprised in a penthouse in Los Angeles, belonging to the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean at the end of the year 2016. Images filmed by a camera to show this intimate encounter, as well as the testimony of the counseling…

Appointment rogues of Depp

Revelations obviously embarrassing, which forced Elon Musk, boss of Tesla, the reaction in the american press. “Cara and I are friends, but we have never been intimate, he stated on the website Page Six. In addition, I would like to confirm that Amber and I have started to attend about a month after his divorce [en mai 2016, NDLR]. I have not approached during their marriage… ” that refutes Johnny Depp, who asks Elon Musk to deliver the content of their conversations, letters or e-mails allegedly exchanged with her during her marriage, or any thing that is mentioned to alleged cases of domestic violence.

In this case, the more disgusting, Depp is not going to let go of anything. He intends to prove by all means that he is the victim of a serious defamation, for which it is claiming $ 50 million in damages. He believes that Amber heard has not only lied, but dirty his image and ruined his career. For its part, the actress, who is said to be condemned to the ostracism of his revelations, shows signs of breathing difficulty : it is separated from a large portion of his attorneys and was removed by the private detective he had hired, this last having found nothing against Depp, even after having interviewed dozens of people… That craquera the first ? In its own way, Elon Musk is an attempt of appeasement : “I would recommend to all the people involved to bury the hatchet and turn the page, he said that after these new revelations about him. Life is too short for such negativity prolonged… “