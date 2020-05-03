Johnny Depp : Amber Heard is going to have access to information on his mental health

The case of Depp-Heard never ends. This time, the actress will have access to the medical records of his ex… and especially to the information on his mental health. Then, the actor was under substances at the time of the divorce ?

It is a request that could shake up the trial Depp-Heard. Amber Heard will be able to have access to the medical records of her ex-husband… And find out if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of their divorce and his alleged domestic violence. Remember, it all began in 2016 : the actress ofAquaman filing for divorce by accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence. A reversal of the situation in march, 2019 : the interpreter of Jack Sparrow ensures that, in fact, it was he who had been the victim of violence. It has, therefore, filed a complaint against Amber Heard for defamation. The actor claims to have lost opportunities in the cinema because of this case, and wants to ” clear his name “. In addition, he denies ever having been violently on his wife, and asserts that it is painted blue on the face. If he has received the support of several people, including friends of Amber Heard, the story is far from over.

Johnny Depp reaches of paranoia ?

On October 24, 2019, the general court of Virginia ordered Johnny Depp to back to his ex-wife and his lawyers to his medical records. Finally, after the lawyers of Johnny Depp have disputed, claiming that his records of mental health had nothing to do with the case, they no longer have a choice : they will have to provide these documents, as revealed by The Blast. With these new sources, the lawyers of Amber Heard want ‘ to demonstrate the link between the abuse of drugs and alcohol-Depp, his mental health (including drugs prescribed to treat mental health problems) and its abuse of Amber “. In fact, the actress says that ” the relationship between Johnny and the reality varies according to its interaction with alcohol and drugs. The paranoia, the delusions and aggression of Johnny have increased throughout our relationship, as my awareness of her addiction persistent “. We should soon know what Amber was found in these folders…