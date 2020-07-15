Johnny Depp and Amber heard : a house sacked and the sordid details revealed

The trial of Johnny Depp in against the Sun continues to reveal the great day the stories of the more sordid of the tumultuous history between the actor Pirates of the Caribbean and his ex-wife, Amber heard. After accusations that the young man would have been sex with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, this is now the episode of the australian house completely ransacked by the couple that is back on the mat. Ben King, the administrator of the property of Johnny Depp, was invited to give testimony. As explained in the Sun, this July 15, the actress had stated in a previous statement, that Johnny Depp would have urinated on the carpet of the house then he was escorted out by security. “He returned inside and was in front of them, laughing nervously, she says. He said that he was trying to write my name on the wall and the carpet by urinating in the house.” According To Ben King, there is no trace of urine had been found.

Johnny Depp and Amber heard : the blood in the kitchen

However, it is also revenue in a picture of the kitchen full of blood, taken in 2015 after the violent altercation in the australian house of the couple. Johnny Depp says thatAmber heard has been cut off the finger of the hand, pulling him a bottle of vodka. Ben King, assigned to inspect the cleanliness of the facilities by the team of professionals, he said that he had found a “end of flesh” the finger of the hand of Johnny Depp to the bar. He also admitted that he had noticed cuts on your arm Amber heard, prior to leaving Australia. The actress is said to have been beaten and pushed by her ex-husband, causing him cuts and bruises. The damage of his altercation in the house on foot, they, 80, 000 pounds.

The testimony of Ben King is that one of the key interventions in this test is very followed. Women of age of Johnny Depp also are expected to speak. If Wynona Rider must come to the court, Vanessa Paradis is, opt for video conferencing.

