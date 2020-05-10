Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are avoided at Comic-Con

Saturday, July 21: Johnny Depp has come to make the promotion of the film “Fantastic beasts 2” at Comic-Con San Diego, where Amber Heard was “Aquaman”.

Surprise guest ! While Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, or even Zoe Kravitz had the second part of the prequel of Harry Potter, “Fantastic beasts 2 : Crimes of Grinderlwald”, at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, Saturday, July 21: Johnny Depp has landed on scene. The actor appeared in the costume of the character of evil sorcerer : eyes, blond hair peroxides and long black coat. Of what to delight the fans of pop culture who were not expecting this unexpected visit.

But the arrival of Johnny Depp at Comic Con was not appreciated by everyone. In fact, if Warner Bros wanted to surprise by inviting the actor, the production company had also scheduled the arrival of Amber Heard, one hour after only. The actress, with Nicole Kidman and Jason Momoa, presented the film “Aquaman” on the same stage. Programming “embarrassing” highlights “Variety“which states that the two former have not crossed.

At the time of their divorce, Amber Heard had accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence and had applied for an injunction is ordered. After several months of legal battle, they had finally found an agreement for $ 7 million.