Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are torn apart again

Kevork Djansezian / Reuters
PEOPLE – Their war never ends. Until now, Johnny Deep was not expressed on the charges of domestic violence brought against him by Amber Heard, his ex-wife, since 2016. In an interview granted to GQ published on 2 October, the star of the “Pirates of the caribbean”, however, has finally lifted the veil on its version of the facts and denied having lifted a hand on his ex-wife.
The actor has, in particular, denied having been responsible for a blue that the actress was sported in the eye in 2016 in several pictures that have been widely circulated in the media at the time. Actress the was accused of having thrown a mobile phone at the figure during a dispute at the end of which the police had to intervene. Today, Johnny Depp replied:
“Why does this person only has she not talked to the police? She has talked to the police, but they found that she had nothing broken, that it had no brand and they asked her if she needed an ambulance and she said ‘no’
It was not long to react to the lawyers of his ex-wife in a press release sent to The Hollywood Reporter and is identified by Paris Match.
“If GQ had investigated the statements of Mr. Depp, it would have been quickly apparent that her words are totally fake. Mr. Depp has ignored the confidentiality agreement between the two parties and refused to grant Ms. Heard for a right of reply, despite multiple requests. Mr. Depp continues to do so shameful a psychological pressure on Ms. Heard who attempts to leave behind the painful part of his past. Just look at the physical evidence to arrive at the correct conclusion”
The star of “Cry Baby”, continuing this ping-pong game, by counsel interposed, has also published a press release reported also by Paris Match.
“In his interview with GQ, Mr. Depp only defends against false accusations recurrent of Mrs. Heard. The victim of violence, it is Johnny Depp. The next hearing in the Uk in a month, we will be damning evidence of the violence to which he was subjected on several occasions and serious injuries which he suffered”
This before adding that he had “overwhelming evidence” proving that his ex-wife’s lying and that he never laid a hand on it.
“The only ‘shameful’ psychological pressure’ is exerted by Ms. Heard, who hijacks a cynical the important movement #Metoo and manipulates its real victims, that she has used to achieve its purposes”, continues the press release.
Ball at the center.
See also on The HuffPost: