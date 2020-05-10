Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are torn apart again

PEOPLE – Their war never ends. Until now, Johnny Deep was not expressed on the charges of domestic violence brought against him by Amber Heard, his ex-wife, since 2016. In an interview granted to GQ published on 2 October, the star of the “Pirates of the caribbean”, however, has finally lifted the veil on its version of the facts and denied having lifted a hand on his ex-wife.

The actor has, in particular, denied having been responsible for a blue that the actress was sported in the eye in 2016 in several pictures that have been widely circulated in the media at the time. Actress the was accused of having thrown a mobile phone at the figure during a dispute at the end of which the police had to intervene. Today, Johnny Depp replied: