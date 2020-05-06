Johnny Depp and Amber Heard enmeshed in a relationship that is toxic, find out why their marriage has failed will never take place

The controversy linked to Hollywood. Since she has admitted to having been violent with Johnny Depp in the recording, Amber Heard is the subject of a petition. Indeed, users are many to boycott the actress to prevent her from pursuing her professional collaborations. For its part, the actress has preferred not to respond to attacks of which she is a victim on social networks. However, the star ofAquaman continues to deliver a war without thank you to his former partner, who attacked her for defamation. A sad story that could never have happened. And for good reason, the pretty blonde 33-year-old was reluctant to the idea of marrying the dad of Lily-Rose Depp.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

According to the revelations of the magazine People, Amber Heard a long hesitation before marrying Johnny Depp. Just before the ceremony, the actress failed to turn back. “The relationship of Johnny and Amber has always been toxic. They have lived so much of disputes. And she was scared. She said ‘That is what I am doing ?’ But when Johnny Depp wants you, you can’t really say no” said one source in the media. A tumultuous romance that will not be unfortunately not ended like a fairy tale. Evidenced by the downward spiral of Johnny Depp, who also fell into depression after her divorce because of her financial problems.