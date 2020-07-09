Johnny Depp and Amber heard in the court: the great unpacking

The face covered with a handkerchief, the ex-husband they arrived separately at the high Court in Londonfocuses during three weeks in the case of the Sun and its owner “News Group Newspapers” (NGN). The actor, 57 years of age, the heroes of the saga of pirates of the Caribbeanthe guilt for having presented as a proven fact, in April of 2018, he has beaten his ex-wife, he was divorced with an accident in 2017.

The hearing has once again returned to the great unpackingJohnny Depp, being questioned relentlessly by the lawyer of NGN in your addiction to drugs and alcohol. He acknowledged that he had “

died of his old demons “in march of 2013, after 160 days of sobriety, but he denied that he had beaten three times Amber heard, as she says.

According to the lawyer, Sasha Wass, the actress was made fun of a tattoo of Johnny Depp, “Wino Forever” (” Drunkard forever “), the processing of the record “

Winona Forever “he did after his breakup with actress Winona Ryder in the 1990s.

“

You have a slap in the face more than once “, he insisted. After being conscious of their actions, he would have spoken for the first time to his wife of” monster “what is in it” his alter ego, the person who is taking over when you were under the influence of alcohol and drugs “.

“Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde ”

” This is absolutely false. I have not hit Miss Heard “retorted Johnny Depp, who also denies having laid a hand on him several times after an argument about of his ex-girlfriend, the painter and photographer Tasya van Ree. The defense then read to the court an email written by Ms. Heard, but never sent, in which she accused her husband of playing “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde” with her, leaving her torn between the love and the terror. The lawyer of Mr. Depp, on the other hand, denounced” false “the charges, arguing that the actress was” very early to build a folder “against her ex-husband,” a form of insurance for later

“.

A sociopathic narcissist ?

Johnny Depp described Amber heard as a” person complex “one, prone to mood swings, and the consumption of a variety of drugs and medications. According to the lawyer of Mr. Depp, it is the client who has been a victim of verbal and physical abuse of his ex-wife, against which they sometimes had to defend themselves. The first day of the trial, Johnny Deep had described his ex-wife as a “calculator” and a ” sociopath “. This would also be the reason for the divorce. He claims to have made his decision the day she has defecated on the bed.

Vanessa Paradis defends

The two ex-spouses had met on the set of Ron Express in 2011, before marrying in February 2015 in Los Angeles. The marriage was divorced two years later. The actress of 34 years is known as the” years “violence” physical and psychological “a charge strongly disputed by Johnny Depp. Vanessa Paradis, who has lived for 14 years with the actor, has always denied having been a violent man and has always advocated the father of your children.