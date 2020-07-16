Johnny Depp and Amber heard, lovers of the terrible

The settlement of the accounts between Johnny Depp and Amber heard in front of justice in London is at the excesses of his passion toxic.

He takes off his small round glasses, and wears a careful look at the lawyer who finally comes to the stop. His arm is placed on a wooden armrest and his hand tattooed is weighed down by its bracelets. It develops their fingers adorned with rings. “I was in this position,” he said, and then a bottle of vodka flew to the side of my head, and a second broke off in my hand and cut off the tip of the fingers. “The scene takes place on the 8th of march 2015, Australia. A week after their marriage, the actor travelled to Sydney for the film the fifth panel of the ” pirates of the Caribbean “. His young wife, is a party in England to provide a response to Billy Bob Thornton in ” London Fields “. Johnny Depp, who is no longer drinking alcohol for several months, is in Australia on a house that is well stocked. His right hand, the man has also made reservations to the drug… the Reason that this session will be a nightmare for the production.

When Amber heard arrives from London, she wants to prevent Johnny from drowning in the alcohol and drugs, but is unable to do so. This is the narrative that provides the lawyer with the court. But every one of their explanations is interrupted by a “no madam,” he uttered in silence by Johnny Depp. As well, he said, on the 7th of march, during the night, Amber is forced to barricade herself in her room, behind the furniture. The next morning, she advised to take their breakfast, while he claims that even the cocaine and the tears of the hands the bottle of Jack daniel’s that is about to engulf… “No lady!”, answers. She continued : he grabs her by the throat, and the threat of death. “Manufactured and vicious!”, replied Depp. He hits his head against the refrigerator. “The manufacturing ! “

“ After the reception of the bottles, I had a kind of depression, of crisis, I did not realize that the tip of my finger had been cut off “

Wearing a wig of white color, Sasha takes the interrogation of a neutral tone and objective. It shall request the complainant to take, to your right, one of the ten books aligned on the shelves. The jobs that are overflowing tell her tempestuous relationship with Amber heard, 34 years of age, and his girlfriend, party, shattered his finger march 8, 2015. Johnny Depp is due, is supported in the document 148B, which features photos of a mural he has painted in part with his blood. “After having received the bottles, I had a kind of depression, of crisis, I did not realize that the tip of my finger had been cut, he said, until the moment when I felt a warm sensation, then I began to paint on the wall. “It is said to live, then the end of the relationship,” the end of everything.” He writes with his blood : “Starring Billy Bob…” – the beginning of the credits of the film that Amber heard was filmed in London. A kind of ironic homage to the boundless ambition of his wife, he said…

