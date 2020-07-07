Johnny Depp and Amber heard, met on the court

AFP The new face-to-face judicial between Johnny Depp and Amber heard in London. (Photo taken on September 4, 2015)

With a handkerchief of dark covering his face and sunglasses, Johnny Depp arrived through the main entrance to the High Court of London, which will have to spend about three weeks in this business, with a list of intended witnesses worthy of an all-star cast. Amber heard, she is also the face covered, came from the rear of the building, holding the hands of the two people framing him.

PEOPLE – Three years after her divorce, tumultuous, the american stars Johnny Depp and Amber heard met on Tuesday, July 7 at the court of London. The actor 57 years old, who has played Jack Sparrow in the saga of “pirates of the Caribbean”, blames the british newspaper The Sun and the owner of News Group Newspapers (NGN), which is presented as a proven fact, in an article published in April of 2018, he has beaten his ex-wife, actress Amber heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber heard met on the set of “Rum Express” in 2011, before marrying in February 2015 in Los Angeles. The couple had divorced with a bang at the beginning of 2017, after a little more than a year of marriage. The actress, 34 years old, was referred to the “years” of physical and psychological abuse”, accusations strongly challenged by Johnny Depp.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the NGN, Sasha Wass, had cooked for the actor to make him describe in detail the inventory of all the medications he could take.

“In my youth… my experiences with narcotics and stimulants have begun at an early age,” he said, when asked about an interview in which he explained that he had tried almost all medications for 14 years.

“Now come, lovely and very friendly, speaks very gently, but there is another part of yourself, which is less than charming”, she asked.

“Your statement is quite general, can be applied to any human being,” replied the actor, speaking in a low voice.

“He has never been violent with me”

Looking to accredit the thesis of a Johnny Depp angry and violent, the lawyer referred to a series of incidents, including the exhumation of an episode of the former, where the actor has trashed a hotel room in New York, causing $ 10,000 damage.

During the trial, the singer and French actress Vanessa Paradis and american actress Winona Ryder should testify by video link to Johnny Depp. Initially it is expected that in mid-march, the trial has been postponed due to the pandemic of novel coronavirus.

In a written testimony paid for the procedure, Vanessa Paradis, who has been in a relationship with Johnny Depp for 14 years, described him as “a man and a father friendly, attentive, generous and not violent”.

The lawyers of Johnny Depp is also based on the testimony of Winona Ryder, who has maintained a relationship with Johnny Depp in the 1990s. “He has never been violent with me,” and certified it.

The defense that the Sol is based on the 14 crimes of violence against the actor between the beginning of 2013 and may 2016. She tried until the last moment to obtain the dismissal of the complaint for defamation, arguing among other things that Johnny Depp had violated a court order telling them to inform them of a series of text messages in which he asserted that his assistant.

These messages were sent at the end of February-beginning of march 2015 by the hollywood star when he was to remain in Australia during a shoot, shortly before the incident alleged that Amber heard has been described as “an ordeal of three days of physical assaults”.

