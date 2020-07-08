Johnny Depp and Amber heard officially before the courts, what we need to remember the first day of the test

A couple of weeks after Amber heard was accused of having made a plan to three with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk by Johnny Depp, the first two are found in the courts of London, for a trial that began July 7. The star of Pirates of the Caribbean continues the tabloid The Sun you have repeated several times that he had been physically violent with Amber heard during their wedding. Although the lawyers of the actor has requested that his ex-wife is not present in the court on the days that she did not reflect, this was rejected and the actress has faced Johnny Depp from the first day. David Sherborne, the lawyer for the father of Lily-Rose Depp, has from the beginning said : “It is not a “strike of women”. Ear is the one that started the physical struggle, he was beaten up… She was the aggressor, not him.” This is the story of the night, where Johnny Depp has lost a tip of his finger after that Amber heard has thrown a bottle of vodka broken that reappears here.

Johnny Depp and Amber heard

During the first day of the test, David Sherborne has also released a recording of the two previous in the time, which means that Amber Heard say : “You have been touched… But I didn’t succeed. I don’t hit put***. I have been touched to put****. You are a put*** in baby” what Johnny Depp had responded : “Because of the start of the physical violence”. The actor, 57, has also made heavy confidences about Amber heard : “She has a personality calculator, and close to the limit. She is a sociopath. She is narcissistic, and completely dishonest emotionally. Now I am convinced that she came into my life to bring me everything it was worth, and then destroy what was left.” Also know that Vanessa Paradis is to be heard in the next few days of the test, which promises to be very complicated. And if you will surely Johnny Depp, a new level of detail can, however, damage him in his battle against Amber heard.