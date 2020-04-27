Johnny Depp and Amber Heard still on trial, find out where the case is

Sad time for Johnny Depp ! In addition to being dumped by his girlfriend Polina Glen, the actor is still in the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. To understand the case, it is necessary to go back to the summer of 2017. At this time, the two celebrities had found an agreement for $ 7 million following their divorce ultra-mediatized. Against this tidy sum of money, the actress had therefore withdrawn its claim for assault and battery. The story could have stopped there but everything changed when the heroine of the film Aquaman wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post on domestic violence that it is said to have suffered during her marriage with the father of Lily-Rose Depp. Very angry that his image is once again tarnished by such accusations, Johnny Depp has decided to sue his ex for slander, and he is now claiming $ 50 million in damages. What will reignite hostilities.

The war continues between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard !

But where is the case ? After the revelations of The Blast, Amber Heard has recently asked for an opinion for mental Johnny Deppexplaining that his consumption of drugs and alcohol would have a relationship with his violence alleged. “In the course of our relationship, his paranoia, his delusions and aggressiveness have increased, as my awareness of its abuse” said the young woman in the official documents. Charges to which the lawyers of the actor replied : “It is a case of libel in which Mr. Depp says that he is not suffering from any mental disorder. The state of Mr. Depp is not, therefore, subject to controversy and there is no valid reason for him to get a expertise.” Certainly, the atmosphere is more than tense in Hollywood. It is the same across the Channel, since according to new information, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and the princes William and Harry may well be irreconcilable.