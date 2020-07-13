Johnny Depp and Amber heard, the trial continues in London

On Monday, Johnny Depp and Amber heard will be battling it out again in the framework of the lawsuit filed by the actor against the tabloid “The Sun”.

Johnny Depp has once again denied on Monday before british justice, had shown violent to his ex-wife, actress Amber heard, even after having been robbed by his ex-administrator of the company.

The actor, 57 years old, continues in defamation in the High Court in London, the tabloid “The Sun” and its publisher NGN to be accused of being a violent husband, which he denies. Johnny Depp says Amber heard, age 34, has mounted a case against him during his two-year marriage ended with a divorce, a break up in 2017, with the aim of advancing your career at your expense. Continuing with his testimony on the fifth day of the trial, he was certain he could not, in march of 2015 in Los Angeles, grabbing his wife’s hair with one hand and strike the other, to the extent that he wore a cast with a “small dinosaur”. This plaster had been laid as a end of his finger had been cut to the bone, according to him, by Amber heard during a dispute in Australia, where he was filming.

Great unpacking

Johnny Depp is interviewed on the 14 crimes of domestic violence in the audience to turn to the great unpacking of their addictions and their lifestyle rampant, with the publication of private messages, photos and testimonies of confrontation. Comedian from hollywood have said that it is Amber heard, who was attacked in December of 2015 and that it had grabbed his arm to try to stop it, an incident during which their fronts “have been affected”.

He took it as proof of his non-violent behaviour of a message that had been sent to him shortly after the father of the actress, when David Heard of it, in which he admitted that his daughter had mood problems, like Johnny Depp with drugs and alcohol. “But I still love you as a father or a brother,” wrote David Heard.

Johnny Depp has said that he has not been aggressive during an argument after a party to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its colleague, in April of 2016. He had arrived late, after having learned that his former business manager had been relieved of $ 650 million accumulated “from (movies) Pirates (of the Caribbean) 2 and 3”. The recognition of “possible” that he had smoked on this occasion, of cannabis, a substance that, according to him, a side effect of “calming”, he was sure that he had not been able to be in a “rage”, as indicated in the NGN.

