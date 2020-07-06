Johnny Depp and Amber heard : their face-to-face promises to be tense

Johnny Depp and Amber heard will be in the courtwe know that this 4th of July, the u.k. tabloid theand Daily Mail,… much to the chagrin of the actor. Then that opens this Tuesday, in its judgment against the newspaper The Sun, he had tried to forbid his ex-wife access to the court until she is called to the stand as a witness for the group of press. The lawyers Depp expected the work around to be able to listen to Johnny Depp to give his testimony. As explained in the Mail, Eleanor Laws of quality control, the lawyer of the actor, considers that the testimony of Amber heard will be less reliable if it has previously heard the testimony of Johnny Depp. She also stressed the fact that the actress was not involved in the ongoing trial and that she should not have to be body to body. Arguments that have not convinced : the request has not been accepted, and Amber heard will be able to reach the court.

Johnny Depp : his legal battle against the Sun

What further increases the interest of the entire trial, which promises to be very media. If this last should open in march, is this Tuesday, July 7 start in London, after several weeks of procedure. The actor continues the journal The Sun and its executive director Dan Wootton. The last one had qualified Depp “wife-beater” (which can be translated by the “drummer female”) in an article questioning the election of J. K Rowling to write the actor for the casting for the movies The Fantastic Animals. Johnny Depp continues to deny the allegations of violence after the denunciation of Amber heard, one case was resolved through an agreement. Determined to clear his name, now he wants to condemn the tabloid. If the lawyers for the media group intends to rely on fourteen allegations of domestic violence to support their case, as well as Amber heard, Johnny Depp must have the the evidence of his ex-wivesVanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder.

