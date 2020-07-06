Johnny Depp and Amber heard : their face-to-face promises to be tense

Johnny Depp and Amber heard are good on the court, informs us this 4th of July, the u.k. tabloid the Daily Mail,… much to the chagrin of the actor. Then that opens this Tuesday, a lawsuit against the newspaper the Sun, which had tried to forbid his ex-wife access to the courts until called to the stand as a witness for the group of press. The lawyers Depp hopes to avoid to be able to listen to Johnny Depp to give his testimony. As explained in the Mail, Eleanor Laws of quality control, the lawyer of the actor, considers that the testimony of Amber heard will be less reliable if it has previously heard the testimony of Johnny Depp. She also stressed the fact that the actress was not involved in the ongoing trial and that she should not have to be body to body. Arguments that have not convinced : the request has not been accepted, and Amber heard will be able to reach the court.

Johnny Depp : his legal battle against the Sun

What further increases the interest of the entire trial, which promises to be very media. If this last should open in march, on Tuesday, July 7, which will begin in London, after several weeks of procedure. The actor continues to the newspaper the Sun and its executive director Dan Wootton. The latter had qualified for Depp of “wife-beater” (which can be translated by “drummer female”) in an article questioning the election of J. K Rowling to write the actor for the casting of the films of The Fantastic beasts. Johnny Depp continues to deny the allegations

