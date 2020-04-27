Johnny Depp and Amber Heard : why their trial was postponed six months

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard will be completed by February next. But the couple has once again failed to fulfil its commitments… The judge had to decide to postpone the trial for six months.

A trial is pending, again and again. Johnny Depp has attacked Amber Heard for defamation after accusations of domestic violence so that it bears against it. Then he had to produce his medical records regarding his consumption of alcohol and other drugs, Johnny Depp has nothing communicated to the judge in the deadline which had been set at 15 November. But Amber Heard no more. The judge in this case was forced to resolve to push back the trial date six months. If the lawyers of Amber Heard were keen that the report should be on 60 days, they did not expect to see such suspension to last for as long, as reported by Deadline. The trial will proceed, therefore, on August 3, 2020 instead of February 3.

Amber Heard had asked d’have access to the medical records of her ex-husband… And find out if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of their divorce and his alleged domestic violence. Remember, it all began in 2016 : the actress ofAquaman asked for the divorce by accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence. A reversal of the situation in march, 2019 : the interpreter of Jack Sparrow ensured thathe had been the victim of violence and had filed a complaint against Amber Heard for defamation.

Johnny Depp reaches of paranoia ?

On October 24, 2019, the general court of Virginia ordered Johnny Depp to back to his ex-wife and his lawyers to his medical records. Finally, after the lawyers of Johnny Depp have disputed, claiming that his records of mental health had nothing to do with the case, they no longer had the choice and were to make public these documents, as revealed The Blast. Since then, lawyers in the Amber Heard want’ demonstrate the link between the abuse of drugs and alcohol at Johnny Depp, for his mental health (including drugs prescribed to treat mental health problems) and its abuse on Amber Heard “. According to the actress,” the relationship between Johnny and the reality varies according to its interaction with alcohol and drugs. The paranoia, the delusions and aggression of Johnny have increased throughout our relationship, as my awareness of her addiction persistent. “ Remains to be seen if they keep their commitments for the next hearing.