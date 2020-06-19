Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Kanye West… All these crazy things the stars have done for love

While the editorial’ of melted recently offered to come back on all of these stars become best friends in a firefight and that Brad Pitt and George Clooney, or even Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are part of it, now is the time to speak of love. In terms of love storiesthe the people sometimes surprising and, for cause, some of them have also gone so far as to make nonsense do not come to the mind of ordinary mortals. From Johnny Depp to Scarlett Johansson via Khloé Kardashian, of new in all these crazy things that celebrities have done for love.

Johnny Depp

Today in the middle of the battle because of his divorce, stormy, Johnny Depp believes Amber heard stole the money. If the ex-spouse to carry out a war without thank you for the last few years, which before was very much in love. The evidence, the star actor of the Pirates of the Caribbean I had bought a bar in the Bahamas for Amber after the filming of the movie The Rum Diary where both borrowed their traits. Unlike their union, the bar is always on foot !

Justin Bieber

Before being married with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber has lived a love story, long and complicated, with Selena Gomez. Crazy in love singer at the time, the interpreter of Sorry it was a great surprise praising the The Staples Center of Los Angeles for a private screening on the big screen of the movie Titanic. Unfortunately, the attention to the romantic Justin is not going to be enough to save their relationship.

Angelina Jolie

For the love, Angelina Jolie was very far away. The actress of 45 years was in fact revealed OK magazine thatshe and her partner of the time were the followers of the scarification during sex : “I started to make love with my boyfriend and the sex and emotions were not enough for me. I was no longer a little girl. During this time, I wanted to feel closer to my partner, I grabbed a knife and I cut it. He did the same with me”. Fear you said ?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is a great lover and if the singer of 30 years, is now full of Joe Alwyn, your list of appreciate is very long. Remember, the star has been a long time in a relationship with Conor Kennedy, which she was very in love. Terrified at the idea of being away from him, Taylor had purchased a home on Cape Cod in Massachusetts for $ 4.9 million. Unfortunately, the two agapornis ended up breaking even before I could take advantage of this new acquisition.

Kanye West

How to forget this crazy night where Kanye West has asked for the hand of Kim Kardashian ? Crazy in love with the stars for several years and already parents of the small North, the rapper, 43 years of age, had jumped in to praise the baseball stadium of San Francisco and the hiring of a full orchestra. Entire family of Kim and the couple’s friends were present, hidden in the stands before joining officially celebrate their commitment. Of course, the star said yes and the two lovers celebrated their sixth year of marriage.

Khloé Kardashian

When she was married to professional basketball player Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian has made him a big surprise. While his team had won the NBA championship, the sister of Kim has not been praised by taking her to a restaurant or trip, but by offering a magnificent Rolls Royce for $ 400,000it is what it is !

Scarlett Johansson

According to the information of the media Digital SpyScarlett Johansson has done a very strange thing for the love of her husband for the moment, Ryan Reynolds. In effect, the actress star ofAvengers during operation, the teeth of wisdom to offer one of them for the actor : “I was just going to remove your wisdom teeth, then dipped in gold and transformed it in the neck” he had said a source. I’m not sure that Ryan has brought to this jewel very special !