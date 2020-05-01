Johnny Depp, as a “prisoner of lies and manipulations” Amber Heard : a famous actor flies to his rescue

Johnny Depp 1 – Amber Heard 0. The star of Charlie and the chocolate factory can count on the support of some personalities in his iron arms court against his ex Amber Heard. This is the case of Penelope Cruz, who defended himself in these terms : “I have always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent and his sense of humour. I’ve seen Johnny in so many situations and it is always nice to everyone. This is one of the most generous I know.”

It is now the turn of her husband Javier Bardem of flying to the rescue of the one with whom he shared the poster of Pirates of the Caribbean. He can’t believe that his former colleague had been violent towards his ex-girlfriend. “I love Johnny. It has always been a true gentleman and a friend extremely generous and caring towards my family and myself”assured Javier Bardem in his declaration unveiled by The Blast.

“I’m Johnny”

“In addition, I have had the opportunity to work with him two times and I noticed her respectful attitude towards each member of the team as well as his sense of humor is unique and remarkable. I support Johnny because I have always seen and felt in him a real man caring and loving… an extraordinary artist and a single who has listened to all of those who had need of his help.” For him, Johnny Depp is “prisoner of the lies and manipulations” Amber Heard.

An assumption also made by Vanessa Paradis, who shared 14 years of common life with Johnny Depp. In court documents obtained already by The Blastthe singer explained : “During all these years, I have known Johnny as being kind, attentive, generous and a father and a person non-violent”, foreigner-she, promising that Johnny Depp had never been “violent” towards her.

Disneyland Paris via Bestimage

Credits photos : Bestimage