Johnny Depp assigns James Franco in his war against Amber Heard

New twist in the case that pits Johnny Depp to his ex-wife, Amber Heard. On July 2, 2019, the u.s. site The Blast has released a video surveillance dating back to may 22, 2016 and which shows the actress in the elevator of the building she shared with her husband in Los Angeles. At his side sits James Franco, a resident alleged the same building, who tries to pass unnoticed in front of the cameras.

The whole point of this video lies in the fact that it was filmed in the aftermath of the violent quarrel that broke out between the star of Pirates of the Caribbean and his wife. Two days later, on may 23 it filed an application for divorce and injunction for temporary removal against her husband, claiming to have been assaulted physically and verbally.

The legal team of Johnny Depp, who continues his ex-wife for defamation since last march, has sent a subpoena to James Franco, whom she considers as a witness in the same way that Elon Musk, a billionaire that Amber Heard attended shortly after, still in 2016. The idea being to see if the actor 127 Hours will support or not the version of his friend : “We have evidence that they have seen the face of Amber Heard in the days and nights between the 21st of may, when she claims to have been hit in the face with Mr. Depp, and when she went to the court with “blue” painted to obtain an order of temporary removal of 27 may”, said the lawyer of the actor.

In a deposition of Johnny Depp consulted by The Blast last may, the father of Lily-Rose Depp’s once again his innocence : “I fervently denied the allegations of Ms. Heard since may 2016, when she went to court to obtain an order of temporary removal with painted blue on the body, so that witnesses and images of the monitoring showed that she had not in the previous week, had so testified, the star of 55 years. I will continue to deny these accusations until the end of my life. I’ve never been violent with Ms. Heard, or with other women.”