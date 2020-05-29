Johnny Depp – biography Johnny Depp with Gala.fr

Born June 9, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky, Johnny Depp lives a teenager disturbed, marked 15 years of age by the divorce of his parents. Lacking landmarks, he finds a safe haven in the music and switches to the electric guitar. He joined the group The Flame, which will become The Kids – and made even the first part of the tour of Iggy Pop. Two years later, the group tried its luck in Los Angeles, but he struggles to take off, and each decided to take different paths.

In 1983, Johnny Depp married with the make-up artist Lori Allison. The relationship lasts only two years, but Lori Allison introduces him to Nicolas Cage, which earned Johnny Depp his first appearance in film in The claws of the night Wes Crave. He then thinks to have found his path and follows a training of theatre at the Loft Studio in Los Angeles. Has the release of the film, the actor beginner gets a small role in Platoon Oliver Stone. But it is the tv series 21 Jump Streetstarted in 1987, which really launched his career and makes it very popular to the point of trigger of the riots. A victim of its success, the actor prefers to then flee the series and broke his contract to turn to the film career that awaits him. In 1988, he became friends with the american actress of Russian origin and Romanian Winona Ryder, 17 years old at the time. Crazy in love, Johnny Depp decides to get a tattoo “Winona Forever” on the arm shortly after their engagement, but it will separate eventually shortly after, in 1993. He then decides to erase her tattoo to do more to keep that “Wino Forever” (” drunkard forever “). Then, in 1994, he met the icon of the catwalk, Kate Moss. Their passion sets fire to the tabloids before ending in 1997.

The actor made his film debut as a headliner with Cry-Baby by John Waters in 1990. It multiplies when the interpretation of characters as eccentric and naive, out of touch with reality, but always touching. It can be seen in the role of his consecration, Edward hands money of Tim Burtonin 1990. The director, in fact, his actor of choice, and will turn with him : Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Charlie and the chocolate factory (2005), the animated film The Wedding funeral (it lends its way to the main character) (2005), Sweeney Todd : The Diabolical Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Alice in wonderland (2010) and finally Dark Shadows (2012). In the 1990s, the actor flees from the big productions and turns to writers-filmmakers with a strong artistic identity come Emir Kusturica including Arizona dream (1993), Jim Jarmusch with Dead Man (1995) and Terry Gilliam with Las Vegas Parano (1998). In 1997, the actor is trying out for the first time to the realization of a feature film with The Brave, where he directs Marlon Brando, presented in official competition at Cannes. 1998 is the year of his encounter with the lovely French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis. A meeting thunderbolt hotel Costes in Paris, as liked to tell the beautiful brown dark. Of this union two children together, Lily Rose Melody (born 27 may 1999) and Jack John Christopher III (born April 9, 2002).

In 1999, the actor received a Cesar of honor that is the reward for the importance of his work. In the same year, he played in The ninth gate from Roman Polanski with the wife of the latter, Emmanuelle Seigner. Then, in 2000, he co-starred with another French actress, Juliette Binoche, in The Chocolate. It even makes an appearance in the French film They married and had many children Yvan Attal, released in 2004. But it is really the role of Jack Sparrow in the saga Pirates of the Caribbeana massive commercial success, from 2003 to 2011, which allows Johnny Depp to appreciate another side of the public. And to become one of the most bankables Hollywood. During the filming, Johnny Depp fell in love with the Bahamas and decides to offer a private island for the modest sum of $ 3.5 million, as well as a yacht. His other films include Desperado 2 : once upon a time in Mexicowith Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, Neverland alongside Kate Winslet.

At the end of 2011, it is found in Rhum Express. On the shooting rumors lend themselves to the actor an affair with his partner, Amber Heard, 26 years. A few months later Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, officially announced their separation on June 19, 2012. On February 3, 2015, Johnny Depp’s wife Amber Heard discreetly in their home in Los Angeles during a private ceremony, before celebrating their union surrounded by their friends on the private island of the actor in the Bahamas, Little Halls Pond Cay. In may 2016, after 15 months of marriage, Amber Heard files an application for divorce. In August 2016, their divorce is granted. In January 2017, a judgment regarding the distribution of the assets of the two ex-spouses, is pronounced.