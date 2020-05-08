Johnny Depp blames Amber Heard for domestic violence

The actor Johnny Depp — WENN



Johnny Depp has launched serious accusations in the complaint he has filed against his ex-wife

Amber Heard for defamation following an article she wrote in the Washington Post. In this editorial, the star d’Aquaman presents itself as a victim of domestic violence, without ever mention her ex-husband, whom she had accused of having beaten when his request for a divorce. The actor of ” Pirates of the Caribbean has presented her marriage in a different light, as you can read in the

complaint accessible to the public.

Johnny Depp known ex-wife Amber Heard for $50m over ‘hoax’ domestic abuse claims https://t.co/hzS8sAlYOI — The Independent (@Independent) March 2, 2019

According to him, Amber Heard has organized several “shots mounted developed” to make it look like a violent man, especially with his body guards. “False allegations of Miss Heard against Mr. Depp have been refuted by both police officers called to their homes, many visual indicators and 87 new videos from surveillance cameras,” can it be read.

Everyday Violence

Johnny Depp list then several attacks he would have suffered. Amber Heard would have thrown “violently” a bottle of vodka on him, “injuring severely her middle finger of the right hand” (the actor had surgery of the hand at the same time). She would have also beaten fist when they were in bed for no reason.

The actor Edward scissorhands also says that ” ignoring that the security team of Mr. Depp was several metres away, Miss Heard is to shout, “Stop hitting me, Johnny” ” so that it did not do so.

Johnny Depp demands $ 50 million of damage to Amber Heard.