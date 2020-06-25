Johnny Depp blames Amber heard for having a “home-3” with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk

The model Cara Delevingne is going to be mixed with setbacks in a court of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber heard ? According to the Daily Mail, the British could even testify at trial pursuant to a prosecution for defamation brought by the former singer of Jack Sparrow for the Texan.

In the case of a potential sexual relationship shared by Amber heard, Elon Musk, head of Tesla, which is currently in a relationship with her, and Cara Delevingne in 2016. According to the testimony of a neighbor, a former friend of the couple, the british model, apart from the small Ashley Benson, would have been seen trying to take the elevator that takes you up to the penthouse with Johnny Depp. Images of supervision that has bought the Daily Mail shows a person looking like Cara Delevingne in an elevator, followed by two silhouettes in the process of hugs, like Amber heard and Elon Musk.

Sources close to Johnny Depp’s show, and Cara Delevingne could be called to appear in court.

Elon Musk is already on the radar of the lawyers of Johnny Depp. Have submitted an application to the head of Tesla and the actor James Franco, show all messages or e-mails exchanged with Amber heard at the time of his separation, either around mail 2016.

Johnny Depp, who is accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, had retaliated in march 2019. Amber heard, who had published an opinion article in the Washington Post dedicated to domestic violence, without referring specifically to your example

Despite all that, Johnny Depp had begun lawsuits arguing the consequences of the accusations made by Amber heard against it. Suspected of having raised a hand to his ex-wife, he had lost to his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in pirates of the Caribbean.

Find all the news of the People HERE