Johnny Depp blames Amber Heard for having painted its blue

PEOPLE – the New episode in the divorce heated Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. One that embodies Jack Sparrow in the film has once again rejected allegations of domestic violence, proclaimed against him by his ex-wife.

In a statement obtained by the newspaper The Blast, the corsair wacky “Pirates of the Caribbean” has accused his ex-girlfriend to have falsified evidence of violence.

“I fervently denied the allegations of Ms. Heard since may 2016, when she went to court to obtain an order of temporary removal with painted blue on the body, so that witnesses and images of the monitoring showed that she had not the days of the previous week”; defended the actor.

Before continuing: “I’m going to continue to deny these accusations for the rest of my life. I’ve never been violent with Ms. Heard, or with other women.”

In August 2018, then accused of domestic violence, he had stated that his wife had beaten him on two occasions when they were still married. This last demand $ 50 million in compensation for defamation.

A joust in the media and judicial

Since their divorce in January 2017, the two actors engage in lawfare and media without mercy. Four days after the request for separation from the actor, Amber Heard had filed a handrail against him. She accused him in particular of domestic violence, pointing the finger at his problems with drugs and alcohol.

In December 2018, in a column published on The Washington Postthe actress revealed by the television series “Hidden Palms” spoke out against the sexual violence, not to mention directly her ex-husband.

But in this deposition, Johnny Depp is said to be “in a position to prove his innocence” by showing each item against him. The actor has accused his ex-wife of having committed “innumerable acts of violence while she was in amphetamine with non-prescription drugs and alcohol”.

Eric George, lawyer for Amber Heard quickly replied: “Neither the creative community, nor the public will be amazed by the conspiracy theories and unfounded to Mr. Depp”. Case to follow.

Managed by the “Fédération nationale solidarité femmes”, number 3919 is the national number of reference intended for persons who are victims of domestic violence.

