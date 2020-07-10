Johnny Depp blames Amber heard for he sliced a finger with a bottle of vodka

The Sunthe lawyer of the newspaper, Sasha Wass, has tried to shed light on the finger injury the actor during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean in 2015, while he was in Australia, with Amber heard. Some of one thing only : the production of the film was interrupted for an actor is to sew the finger. As to how it happened, the versions of the ex-spouses are in conflict.” data-reactid=”20″>on The third day of the trial, which pits Johnny Depp in tabloid The Sunthe lawyer of the newspaper, Sasha Wass, has tried to shed light on the finger injury the actor during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean in 2015, while he was in Australia, with Amber heard. Only one certainty : the production of the film was interrupted for an actor is to sew the finger. As to how it happened, the versions of the ex-spouses are in conflict.

Amber heard shows pictures of Johnny Depp lunch – whiskey and four lines of coke, then passed out on the floor. pic.twitter.com/LBNPNY1Kq6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) On the 8th of July 2020

Johnny Deppthat was called again to the bar, he said that Amber heard threw a bottle of vodka, which exploded in his hand. The impact that it has cut off the tip of the fingers and the ” crushed bones “. Amb(…) Read more about 20minutos

Also read :

Elon Musk denies having a relationship to three with Amber heard and Cara Delevingne

Johnny Depp blames Amber heard to be a ” sociopath “, “calculator” and ” narcissistic “

Johnny Depp may be confronted with Amber heard at his trial against the ” Sun “

“data-reactid=”22″>Johnny Deppthat was called again to the bar, he said that Amber heard threw a bottle of vodka, which exploded in his hand. The impact that it has cut off the tip of the finger and ” crushed bones “. Amb(…) Read more about 20minutos

Also read :

Elon Musk denies having a relationship to three with Amber heard and Cara Delevingne

Johnny Depp blames Amber heard for being a ” sociopath “, “calculator” and ” narcissistic “

Johnny Depp may be confronted with Amber heard at his trial against the ” Sun “