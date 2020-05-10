Johnny Depp blames Amber Heard for hitting him, the actress denies

Johnny Depp and his team of lawyers have decided to fight back. In new legal documents published by the british daily The Mirror, we can read that the actor accused his ex-wife Amber Heard hitting him several times.

“After the departure of the guests, miss Heard has started to criticize the complainant [Johnny Depp] because its late, can we read on the journal’s website. The complainant went to the bed and began to read and mademoiselle Heard, who had been drinking, became aggressive and violentstriking two recovery the complainant in the face. The complainant defended himself by gripping the arms of mademoiselle Heard to stop the shots and tell him to stop. He was pushed to the bed and he has been told that he was leaving and that it was not necessary to follow”.

The scene evoked dates back to the birthday party of actress, in April 2016. These events would have taken place a month before the complaint Amber Heard for violence, when she appeared with bruises, explaining that Johnny Depp would have sent a phone to the face.

Testimonials discordant

In the legal documents, the team of Johnny Depp also denies these accusations, with the help of testimonies of the forces of law and order and security agents present on the day of this incident. According to them, the police would not have found no marks on the body of Amber Heard after the fact deferred and the latter would have eventually explained that there was “nothing” happened.

The security guards of the actor have said to be arrived on the scene just after hearing Amber Heard screaming. “The security saw Johnny Depp standing in the kitchen, away from miss Heard. At this time, miss Heard shouted ‘Stop hitting me, Johnny !’ in a phone. [Johnny Depp] do not hit miss Heard. The latter stood in several metres from him“.

Response of the clan Heard

The team of Amber Heard has immediately objected to this version, presented by the clan Depp. In the pages of the magazine Peopleand they answer : “These allegations are completely false. You should read the recent interview with Rolling Stone about mr. Depp to understand his state of mind.”

“Mr. Depp is, at this very moment, accused in several folders, in particular, for a physical assault on the filming of City of Lies (a member of the technical team explained that the actor struck her in the face, but the director Brad Fuman has described the incident of”exaggerated” and celebrated the professionalism of Johnny Depp, ed). On several occasions, witnesses observed the abuse of mr. Depp to miss Heard,” concluded the lawyer of the actress.

