Johnny Depp blames Amber Heard have voluntarily defiled the marriage bed

It is probably the charge the more disturbing, and unlikely in the folder between the two former spouses Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The tabloid british The Mirror reveals that, according to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard would have defecated on purpose in the marriage bed the night of April 2016. It would be a settling of accounts for punish Johnny Depp happened to be two hours late to the birthday of his wife.

The same evening, Johnny Depp claims that his wife would have been violent towards him and that he would have left the home to calm the situation down. The clan Heard explained that it was simply feces of their dog Boo, a Yorkshire terrier who would have intestinal problems. According to the testimonies of employees of the house, the feces were too important to come from this little dog, note The Mirror.

A source of the newspaper explained that Johnny Depp would have “photographic evidence strong that would tie Amber to étrons”. Representatives for Amber Heard told the tabloid that “Boo had serious intestinal problems“and “that it was not a joke or any lack of respect.”

“It was an act innocent, this is what animals. We have nothing more to add. Mademoiselle Heard wants to turn the page and do not comment on this nonsense,” they informed the newspaper.

