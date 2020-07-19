Johnny Depp camps famous Irish gang leader

Strictly criminal , by Scott Cooper, was released in 2015 and is broadcast this Sunday evening in the second half of the evening on TF1 (23:10). The American actor plays the role of James “Whitey” Bulger, an Irish mobster not really tender …

By L.Dp

For years now, we have known the ability of the Hollywood star to change his look and transform during a film, this is once again the case with this crime fiction Strictly criminal very well made. The story takes us to the Boston of the second half of the seventies. FBI Agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) convinces Irish boss James Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp) to work with the federal agency to eliminate a common enemy: the Italian Mafia. And take power over the city. The film, therefore, traces the true story of an unnatural alliance that allowed ‘Whitey’ for a time to escape justice …

The rest of the names on the bill are quite tempting: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Bacon, David Harbor, Dakota Johnson… A beautiful cast therefore which plays on the final success of the production. Once again Johnny Depp is very good and convincing: acid, disciplined, hard, violent, frightening … But it is also the atmosphere, the intra-family history of the Bulgers and the restitution of the decorations of the time which make a success. Admittedly, one more film of big gangsters but which keeps all its promises.

In the United States, James Whitey Bulger is one of the most “popular” criminals and for more than ten years was one of the most wanted men in the country.