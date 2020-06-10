Johnny Depp changed beyond recognition since its beginnings, ancient photos of the actor resurface

While a former employee has revealed that Amber Rose would be jealous and ready to do anything to stay married to Johnny Depp, fans of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean have managed to find some old photos of the actor when he was younger. In fact, it has known the glory at the end of the 80s, including playing in the series 21 Jump Street. It is from this time that the black and white shots shared on Twitter dating, and the least we can say is that the star had changed a lot physically since its inception, what to do react to many internet users.

“What a man”, “I have always aspired to find a man with the style of the beauty of Johnny in his youth”, “My God, how can one be so beautiful”, “On the first two pictures it has an air of Cole Sprouse”, “So iconic”, “His son looks exactly like in these photos OMG”, “This guy is unique… The cameras want to,” one can read under the post. Obviously, the charm of Johnny Depp when he was twenty years always makes its effect… For its part, the Spanish actress Ester Expósito, who is in a relationship with Alejandro Spitzer, has not hidden it as his attraction to Johnny Depp during an interview.