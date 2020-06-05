Johnny Depp cheated by Amber Heard with Elon Musk during their marriage ? The boss of Tesla responds and tackle the player

To believe the rumours in Hollywood, Amber Heard is ready to do anything to sully the reputation of Johnny Depp. But the actor does not let it go. According to his words, his ex-wife would have cheated with Elon Musk during their marriage. Charges to which the boss of Tesla, has finally reacted. While the business man was just insulting fool epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, after he has fricoté with a married woman during the confinement, the users were many to remind him that he had done the same with the star of the film Aquaman. Facing criticism, the young father of 48-year-old has strongly denied and has not hesitated to tackle the comedian in a series of messages posted on Twitter.

This is false. JD’s team put out the “video evidence”, which is the purpose conveniently is reasonable to conclude that the date stamp, as it was well after JD & AH had separated. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

There would be time-stamped video if this were true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

This person is wrong. Why does JD want to believe he got cucked so bad anyway!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Decided to re-establish his truth, Elon Musk said : “It is false. The team of Johnny Depp has unveiled a ‘proof video’ but as by chance, they have excluded the date since it was well after he and Amber Heard got separated. If the video was real, there would be the period written on it.” And when a twitto has argued that a member of the staff of the actor had been seen on several occasions in the apartment of the actress, he replied : “This person’s lying. Why Johnny Depp wants to-he absolutely believe that he has been cuckolded ?” The main concerned will react to his comments ? Case to follow. In the meantime, a friend of Johnny Depp has made revelations troubling about the fact that Amber Heard was inventing his injuries.