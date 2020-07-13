Johnny Depp cheated by Amber heard with Elon Musk ? He would have threatened to cut the penis

As you know, the first day of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber heard has been more hectic than ever. And for a good reason, the actor has made the revelations even more shocking than the other, at the court of London. Lately, the actor has not hesitated to reveal that his ex-wife had made a plan to three with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. Allegations that have not remained without response. In effect, the head of the brand Tesla has reacted quickly to deny the allegations made by the dad of Lily-Rose Depp. But the matter did not stopped here. According to new information released by the british media The Sunthe star of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean would have violently threatened the businessman cut him off sex.

Elon Musk

According to the newspaper, Johnny Depp would have sent messages overwhelming to Elon Musk. Convinced that he had been tricked by Amber heard with the billionaire during their marriage, the actor as well have been written : “Let’s see if Mollusk [le surnom qu’il donnait à l’entrepreneur sud-africain, ndlr] in pants, he comes to see me face-to-face. I’ll show him the things that he has never seen before, like the other side of his penis, when I go to cut.” These texts, read in the courtroom Friday, July 10, is going to play in favor of his ex-wife ? It is possible to. One thing is for sure, this trial has not finished shedding of ink. Especially that Johnny Depp has admitted to have given an impulse to his ex-wife Amber heard.