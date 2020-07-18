Johnny Depp diffuses the photo of the droppings that Amber Heard would have left on his bed

The universe of celebrities is decidedly unforgiving. While the trial of Johnny Depp against the tabloid “Sun” in London is in full swing, the actor tries at all costs to defend himself from the accusations of violence launched by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

This Tuesday, Johnny Depp presented text messages to the High Court in London to try to prove that it was Amber Heard who was violent with him. One of his bodyguards posted an exchange with the actor, in which he claims that the actress threw a bottle of vodka at him. “She smashed a cigarette in my face,” he is also said to have written.

Johnny Depp also revealed text messages to his doctor David Kipper: “Damn man, I just can’t live like this. It’s as full of shit as a Christmas turkey. I have enough. The constant insults, humiliations, denigrations, sputum that come out of the mouth of this malicious, malicious and vindictive idiot. “

The famous photo

Attention, sensitive images

The unboxing doesn’t stop there. Among his evidence presented in court, Johnny Depp had one unusual piece of evidence. A week after he said he had decided to divorce Amber Heard “the day she defecated” on the marital bed, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor showed the photos of the scene to the judges.

Photos of faeces at center of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court battle made public for first time https://t.co/woHphvVbHt — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 14, 2020

In a statement released by the DailyMail, one of the homemakers who worked for Johnny Depp for 30 years told how she found these droppings on the mat bed and took pictures of them.

“One of the employees pointed to the bed and told me that she couldn’t believe what she had found,” said Hilda Vargas. I pulled the top sheet over the bed and saw a large pile of feces. I was horrified and disgusted. It was clear to me that it was human feces. I knew that the excrement could not have come from either Mr. Depp’s two small dogs or Ms. Heard’s. I cleaned these dogs’ droppings several times and their droppings are much smaller. Moreover, I have never seen these dogs defecate in the bed ”.

Hilda Vargas went on to explain that Amber Heard then accused him of having “destroyed his marriage”. “I have often heard Mrs. Heard shout at Mr. Depp and others. She has a bad temper and I didn’t want her to yell at me. Conversely, in over 30 years of working for Mr. Depp, I have never seen Mr. Depp be violent with or yell at anyone, ”she concluded.