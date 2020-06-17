Johnny Depp : his revelation naughty on Amber heard and his plan of three with a well-known model

Johnny Depp has made disclosures crispy on the topic of his ex-wife Amber heard, revealing his sexual experience with a well-known american model.

Three years ago, who are divorced, but Johnny Depp has not said all concerningAmber Heard. The american comedian is trying to current to try a sexual adventure of his ex-wife, in the course of his accusation against her for defamation, then that the actress of 34 years, has been published in the Washington Post an open letter in which she says that she was a victim of domestic violence. To defend himself, he tries to demonstrate thatAmber Heard we started dating Elon Musk only a few months after their marriage in the year 2015.

And it turns out that the star of pirates of the Caribbean try to prove that the actress has spent the night with the mannequin Cara Delevingne and the billionaire Elon Musk, who has been her ex-boyfriend until the summer of 2017… at the same time. The Daily Mail reveals that the trio would have finished in the attic of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Los Angeles in the year 2016, shortly after the separation of Amber heard and Johnny Deppaccording to the testimony of a friend and neighbor. According to Josh Drewa friend of Johnny Depp live in one of their properties near the penthouse at the time of the facts, this happened when the duo was still married. The man, who is married to the best friend ofAmber Heard, ensures that the latter had indicated maintain a link with Cara Delevingne in the course of their marriage.

The actor tries to gather evidence

Johnny Depp now they’re trying to collect information from key stakeholders. Cara Delevingne provide the evidence, as expected by the former Vanessa Paradis ? Case to follow… “Anything can happen”, considers a source with the Mail.

The father of Lily-Rosee and Jack Depp specifically requested James Franco to give all the messages, emails, and conversations about the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber heard. He had requested, among other things, the current evidence for 2019 Elon Muskin order to defend itself of the accusations of domestic violence.

