Johnny Depp in the face of Amber heard: “I was not the monster”

The court

The trial of Johnny Depp in against the magazine “the Sun” and Amber heard opened on 7 July. During this first day, the actor reiterated his innocence over the allegations of domestic violence.

Johnny Depp and Amber heard during their arrival at the court in London on 7 July last. Getty Image

Three years after his divorce, Johnny Depp and Amber heard met in the High Court in London on Tuesday 7 July. The actor is pursuing News Group Newspapers, the publisher of “the Sun”, for the crime of defamation. In 2018, the british magazine had called the actor “slugger of the women,” based on the statements of Amber heard.

“Sociopath, calculator, and narcissistic”

After the arrival of the ex-spouses separately, the first audience has become the great unpacking in their relationship, as well as in the documents submitted to the procedure as in the bar.

In a testimony given in writing to his defense, Johnny Depp, who rejects all kinds of violence, says that Amber heard was violent with him, verbally and physically. He describes in person, “calculator”, “sociopath”, “narcissist”, “completely dishonest on the emotional level”.

In the audience, Johnny Depp has had to cope with a severe cross-examination conducted by counsel for the NGN, Sasha Wass, in his consumption of drugs and alcohol, as well as in his behavior. “In my youth… my experiences with narcotics and stimulants have begun at an early age,” he said, when asked about an interview in which he explained that he had tried almost all medications for 14 years.

“Not Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde”

“Now come, lovely and very friendly, speaks very gently, but there is another part of yourself, which is less than charming”, has arrested the advocate. “Your statement is quite general, can be applied to any human being,” replied the actor, in a low voice. The comedian has denied being the “monster” refers to Amber heard. “She was screaming at me, I was crying over what she calls the monster”, he explained. “It was not Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. I don’t think that I was the monster.”

Looking to accredit the thesis of a Johnny Depp angry and violent, the lawyer referred to a series of incidents, including the exhumation of an episode of the former, where the actor has trashed a hotel room in New York, resulting in 10’000 dollars in damages. The camp of the young also will present “medical evidence, photos, videos, audio recordings, evidence, fingerprints and text messages to Mr. Depp”.

Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder is going to testify

During the trial, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, ex-wives, the actor, must come to testify by videoconference in your favor. The first describes him as “a man and a father friendly, attentive, generous and non-violent,” while the second says that”he has never been violent with her. For its part, the defense of News Group Newspapers will be based on 14 testimonials, accusing the actor of the violence, between 2013 and 2016.

Years of violence

The two ex-spouses had met on the set of “Rum Express” in 2011, before marrying in February 2015 in Los Angeles. The couple had divorced with a bang at the beginning of 2017. The actress, 34 years old, was referred to the “years” of physical and psychological abuse”, accusations strongly challenged by Johnny Depp. In the process of divorce, Amber heard had withdrawn his demand, and Johnny Depp had paid him seven million dollars, which the actress had given back to the associations.

