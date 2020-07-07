Johnny Depp in the face of Amber heard in the court

Johnny Depp could end up face-to-face with his ex-wife Amber heard in a british court. A judge has ruled that the actress could be present while the actor testifies in his defamation lawsuit against the british newspaper the Sun.

The star of Pirates of the Caribbean continues in justice to the editor of the tabloid, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its editor, Dan Wootton, for an article of 2018, which was presented as “a batter wife”, after allegations of domestic violence brought to you by Amber heard, says that the actor has denied on several occasions.

Despite the fact that the actor has requested that his ex-wife was not present, while he or she testifies, the judge Nicol, in charge of the case, opposed the request. In a hearing prior to the trial, the new charges were also brought against Johnny Depp. He had supposedly asked his assistant to provide him with “pills of happiness” and a “white substance”, which, for the lawyers in the tabloid, refer to ecstasy and cocaine, a couple of days before allegedly assaulting the actress. As for Amber heard, she has been compared to the character of the novel Gone Girl, which disappears, leaving false clues that lead the police to suspect her husband.

The process is expected to begin this Tuesday, the ex of Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, to testify in his defense.

Johnny Depp and Amber heard are split up in 2016 and have finalized their divorce the following year, the actress Aquaman receive $ 7 million in the framework of a friendly settlement.