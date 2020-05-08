Johnny Depp in the face of Amber Heard, the truth will it really burst ?

For several years, Johnny Depp has been involved in various lawsuits, but it is his battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who is the most hyped and seems endless because of new twists and turns never cease to occur. Johnny Depp has he been abusing the actress physically and psychologically ? Or this last was she lied and falsified the evidence ? Johnny Depp and his legal team deny the accusations of Amber Heard with new evidence is troubling. But then who said the truth ? The will we know one day ? It’s been almost three years that the two stars have decided to divorce, but the war continues. When Johnny Depp split from Vanessa Paradis in 2012, their break-up was amicable and without drama. But a few years later, of the actor and Amber Heard took place in quite different ways. The couple married in February 2015 and the actress has filed for divorce in may 2016, which is fifteen months after their union. Their confrontation quickly escalated. Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of physical violence and verbal, successfully achieving an order of removal against his example She said that it had “violently attacked” and that she had been forced to “living in the fear that Johnny does not return to the residence” without notice to the terrorizing. The court ordered her ex to stay at least 100 meters away from it.

However, Johnny Depp and his legal team were not here to stay, and responded aggressively. They have not only denied the charges, but they also said that Amber Heard had invented the allegations to get a financial settlement more important during the procedure. In addition, Johnny Depp has been defended by several people, including her eldest daughter, Lily-Rose, his first wife, and Vanessa Paradis. All have stated that the claims Amber Heard were outrageous because the actor had never done so in the course of their relationship. However, photographs of the face covered in blue star of Aquaman were quick to surface, as well as a video taken by Amber Heard, who showed her ex-husband beating and slamming the cupboard doors of their apartment. The actress apologized until that Johnny Depp realizes that she recorded the scene and then seizes the device. Finally, the couple had reached an amicable settlement for seven million dollars the actress has donated to two charities. The money has also put a lot of time before to be given to him.

Johnny Depp and his legal team claim both in the trial and in interviews that Amber Heard has falsified allegations of abuse against the actor. They cite the testimony of police officers who had intervened and who have both said they have seen no marks or traces of injuries caused to the young woman, or broken glass, or broken objects So that new documents shock on the tempestuous relationship of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were recently unveiled, the actor also challenges the validity of photographs of his ex-wife and the other evidence on which it relies. He says that it was she the aggressor, not him. A lawyer for Johnny Depp shows also dozens of video files of video security cameras, which, according to him, constitute a document proving that the complaint for abuse of Amber Heard had been falsified. As to the actress, she ensures that she has other evidence to prove his assertions, including the testimony of one of his friends. Almost three years after the beginning of their divorce, the two stars do not cease to make war publicly as to whether the allegations of abuse are true or not. It will probably still have to wait several months or even years to know the end word of the story.