Johnny Depp is alleged to have tried to turn Amber Heard of”Aquaman”

Johnny Depp he tried everything to turn Amber Heard d’Aquaman ? It is one of the issues which will need to meet the actress and the former CEO of the Warner Bros., Kevin Tsujihara, who have been called to testify by former lawyers

Johnny Depp, Jacob Bloom, and associates of his firm Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. The former actor of Pirates of the Caribbean indeed

sued its former legal representatives for professional misconduct, breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment ” and it calls for 30 million dollars in damages.

To support their defence, the accused have therefore asked the ex-wife of Johnny Depp and the former boss of Warner Bros., among other things, to testify under oath on the life-style of the actor. If Johnny Depp have been accused of having ruined, the latter say that it is solely responsible for the state of its finances, because of his habits expensive.

From bad to worse

“Sources close to the requests of evidence explain that Tsujihara will have to answer on the honor of the question of whether it was yes or no blacklisted Heard of Warner Bros. “one can read in the Hollywood Reporter.

This rumor that Amber Heard would have seen his career held back due to his divorce with Johnny Depp, it had itself evoked in

the editorial she had written last year in the Washington Post. Without ever mentioning the name of Johnny Depp, she spoke to her condition as a battered woman and the consequences that have resulted. It is currently in litigation with her ex-husband, who l

’accuses them of defamation and asks for 50 million dollars compensation as a result of this article.