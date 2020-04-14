Johnny Depp look-alike of his son Jack, Lily-Rose Depp shared a rare photo of his brother for his 18 years

As you know, Lily-Rose Depp is definitely a permanent part of these child stars have become as famous as their parents. Model and actress, the young actress of 20 years was able to get a place of choice in Hollywood. A meteoric rise that has only just started. But when she is not on the catwalks of the world or in front of the camera, the pretty blonde takes advantage of her family. On Thursday, 9 April 2020, it has also celebrated the majority of his brother Jack on Instagram. Under adorable photos never before seen, the star of The faithful Man he has thus made a tender declaration : “My little baby Jackie is 18 years old. My little brother, my heart and my soul, happy birthday. I love you SO much.”

If the message of Lily-Rose Depp has softened the users, this is not the only detail that has made the buzz on the web. In fact, the daughter of Vanessa Paradis also shared a rare shot of his brother’s naked torso, and fans are quickly bewildered. If some of them have cracked in the plastic of the young man, others could not help but notice the resemblance very striking with her father Johnny Depp, even if he is wearing sunglasses. It is clear that with his jaw chiselled and his hair was brown, Jack looks like a younger version of his dad. Elsewhere in the news, it seems that Amber Heard is desperate by his image during his trial against Johnny Depp.