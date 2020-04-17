Johnny Depp made a high-profile arrival on Instagram with a video in his basement

Celebrities can still happen in social networks ? If many stars have chosen to use this virtual tool to communicate and keep a relationship real with their fans, others continue to resist. But this group of badass is reduced a little more each day. Last October, Jennifer Aniston has broken the internet by showing up on Instagram with a first photo bringing together the cast of Friends. A arrival success, it seems inspired by Matthew Perry, the actor himself following suit rapidly.

Today, it is the turn of Johnny Depp embarking in the virtual world. Absent so far from all the social networks, the actor has created this Thursday, April 16, his account Instagram. And to this arrival, he has not done things by half since a few hours after having posted a first photo, he has published a video of over 8 minutes. A video in a background, a little gothic, which fits well to the personality of the former interpreter of the pirate Jack Sparrow : it seems indeed to have been shot in a basement – with a small side of the crypt itself. The actor is also lit by the glow of the candles, giving the whole mood a bit more gloomy.

A high-profile arrival

But behind this scene somewhat special, it is a message very serious that wants to impersonate Johnny Depp. The actor in a lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who is accused of domestic violence, explained that he has now chosen to register on Instagram because of the serious health that touches the world : “This is my first experience in the world of social networks. I had never done it before, because I believe that I had never felt the need to do so… until now. Today, it is the time to open a dialogue so that this invisible enemy has already caused many tragedies…” The actor has finally decided to land on Instagram the better to pass on a message committed.

In this video called “Isolation”that can be translated by the isolation, but also containment, Johnny Depp evokes with sadness the patients who do not have access to care, too many people dead, families who cannot meet their needs and are left without protection, the HOMELESS who are abandoned… But the actor also delivers a message of hope, inviting new followers – already a million – to take care of their neighbours, mutual assistance is essential to survive this difficult period. The first publication, which was unanimous among the fans of the actor.